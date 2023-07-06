SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal Calls Buzz On SAD-BJP Reunion As 'media Speculation'

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday termed as media speculation a buzz in political circles that his party and the BJP might reunite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP also appeared to have scotched the speculation on a likely alliance with its former ally as the party's Punjab affairs in-charge, Vijay Rupani, said the BJP will fight all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state alone in the elections.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, Badal said when asked about any possibility of his party and the BJP joining hands again before the general elections. "How did this question arise," he asked while speaking to reporters before his meeting with the SAD's constituency incharges' and district presidents. Badal had dubbed the meeting as routine and said the SAD would plan for a programme against certain decisions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, while replying to a question, said the party on Thursday discussed only public issues in the meeting.

Replying questions on the buzz on the SAD and the BJP reuniting, Badal said that it was in the media and it is media speculation.

The SAD chief on Wednesday too had held a closed-door meeting with some senior party leaders. However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at an event here said now rejected leaders are forging new alliances or mending old ones against him, adding that the sole motive of such alliances was to grab political power in the state by hook or by crook.

In Amritsar, BJP leader and former Gujarat chief minister Rupani was also asked by reporters about the speculation of a BJP-SAD tie-up.

He said the BJP would form government at the Centre for the third time in 2024. In Punjab, the BJP will fight all 13 Lok Sabha seats alone, asserted Rupani.

Rupani was with newly appointed Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar who visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had claimed that the SAD and the BJP never separated and the former had played a "drama" of pulling out of the NDA over the farm law issue. He had said that it was to be seen when they announced joining hands again.

In September 2020, the SAD had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the now-repealed three farm bills and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the post of Union minister.

The talks about the SAD and BJP joining hands again emerged after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his June 24 rally in Chandigarh had remembered Akali stalwart and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who died in April, and also paid tributes to him.