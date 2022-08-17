SAD Chief Urges PM Modi To Resolve Issue Of Absence Of Sikh Community In HC Nominations

In a recent update, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to iron out issues related to the omission of the Sikh community in judges' appointments in Punjab and Haryana High Court. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take action and assuage the concerns of the Sikh community, which was "perturbed over the complete omission of members from their community" in the most recent list of attorneys who have been elevated to the position of Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “I am confident that you will be concerned that not a single member from the Sikh community has been chosen for elevation from among the eleven advocates whose appointments have been notified by the union government. This has caused immense dismay as this comes at a time when there is not a single Sikh judge in the Supreme Court.”

A shocking “gift” to Sikh community on the occasion of 75th #IndependenceDay!

Absence of any Sikh in the list of new judges for Punjab & Haryana High Court is shocking & intriguing. This will add to feelings of hurt in Sikh minds. I urge @PMOIndia to intervene & undo injustice. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 15, 2022

Punjabis had been severely victimized in the past: Sukhbir Singh Badal

The SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Sikh and other Punjabi legal luminaries who have developed a reputation for themselves by contributing to society abound. He further urged the Prime Minister to personally step in and address the issue, saying that "such able persons should be considered for elevation to the top courts of the country, including the Punjab and Haryana high court."

Further, Sukhbir Singh Badal stressed that the nationalistic Sikh community has been misled by their exclusion from prominent judicial appointments.

In his letter to PM Modi, he also informed that besides the dire issue of judicial appointments, Punjabis had been severely victimized in the past.

While requesting the Prime Minister to intervene and address all pending issues including that of judicial appointments, Badal said, “Punjabis are the only ones who do not have their own capital; we have no right over our waters as per the riparian principle and have lost our Punjabi speaking areas at the time of recognition of the State. We have been severely affected as our neighbours have been given special economic packages.”

Appointments in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana

Notably, the Union Law Ministry on August 13 notified the appointment of 26 High Cout judges in the court of various top courts namely Allahabad, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gauhati, Orissa and Himachal Pradesh.

The Union Law Ministry said, “Eleven judges were appointed by the government on Sunday in Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

The 11 appointments in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana include the names; Nidhi Gupta; Sanjay Vashisth; Tribhuvan Dahiya; Namit Kumar; Harkesh Manuja; Aman Chaudhary; Naresh Singh; Harsh Bunger; Jagmohan Bansal; Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain.