Akali Dal Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami; Lists Cong's 'habitual Violence Perpetration'

Strongly condemning the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident stating that 'freedom of press' was paramount.

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked that the Congress party were 'habitual perpetrators of violence'. Stating that the Congress was not 'used to' facing criticism, he added that their 'mentality' functioned around violence. Manjinder Sirsa also said that time and time again Congress had tried to shut down voices against them, be it the witnesses of the 1984 violence on Sikhs, or others, adding that today's India would not tolerate such attacks on democracy.

ShiromaniAkaliDal condemns cowardly attack on RepublicTV founder #ArnabGoswami by @INCIndia goons in Mumbai. I urge MaharashtraCM UddhavThackeray ji to order an inquiry & ensure exemplary punishment to all those involved. #FreedomOfPress is paramount.@OfficeofUT @ArnabGoswamiRtv pic.twitter.com/PAT58KcCAA — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 23, 2020

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

And here are visuals of their Toyota Corolla car following the attack:

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by the Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. The FIR, however, hasn't mentioned the Youth Congress in the FIR, which is watered down.

Here is the complaint copy filed by Arnab detailing the sequence of events:

