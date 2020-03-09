SAD Criticism On Unemployment Figures Is Based On 'flawed Data', Says CM Amarinder Singh

Reacting to the allegation made by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the high unemployment rate in the State, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the Akalis to check their facts before presenting on the critical issues of Punjab's unemployment figures. Singh opined their criticism of his government's employment generation programme is based on 'flawed data'.

Captain Amarinder issued a statement taunting that the Akalis are only making a fool of themselves with their repetitive attempts to mislead the people with half-baked lies that had absolutely no basis and were completely removed from facts.

Referring to the Economic Survey Captain Amarinder said the Economic Survey released by the Union Government clearly stated that the source of data provided on unemployment was the PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) 2017-18 conducted by the Labour Bureau, Government of India. The reference period therein was July 2017 to June 2018, which was barely a year since his government had inherited the mess created by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government in the state.

Chief Minister further said his government has clearly not bothered to understand or analyze the information in the Economic Survey, which the Akalis are using for attacking his government. He also disclosed that the survey had a very small sample size of 6497 and 6877 persons from rural and urban areas respectively, which translated into a total sample size of just 13374 persons in a population of 2.27 crores. Further, for youth in the age group of 15-29 years, the sample size was a shocking low of 1870 and 1961 persons for Rural and Urban areas respectively, which meant a total sample size of mere 3831, as against the state's total youth population of 80.58 lakhs in this age group.

Captain Amarinder further pointed out that it had been mentioned in the survey by the Government of India that no comparison could be made with previous data on unemployment on the basis of this survey "as the data sources are not strictly comparable." In spite of this, the Akalis continue to spread misinformation about the unemployment figures said the Chief Minister.

Lambasting the Akali's Captain Amarinder said that the party should apologize for pushing the state into a terrible mess, with employment at an all-time low under their pathetic anti-people policies during their decade-long rule, instead the Akalis are trying to spread misinformation to further their petty political interests.

He also informed that apart from this, 20.21 lakh households had been given employment in different MNREGA schemes and 648.26 lakh man-days of employment thus generated, from April 17 to December 31, 2019. As the numbers are not difficult to understand, the only suitable explanation for SAD's desperation to undermine his government's success on this count could be their deep sense of frustration at being completely rejected by the people of Punjab, the Chief Minister quipped.

He reiterated his commitment to continue with his efforts until every eligible youth in the state has a sustainable source of income, either through jobs or self-employment. His government's focused efforts to bring more and more industry into the state was also aimed at promoting employment generation, in addition to boosting the economy, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)