SAD Defeats AAP In Sangrur Lok Sabha Bypoll; Wins Bhagwant Mann's Bastion By 5,822 Votes

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it failed to retain the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat that was previously held by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In the byelections, the results of which were declared today, AAP candidate Gurmail Singh lost to Shiromani Akali Dal's Simranjit Singh Mann by a margin of 5,822 votes. The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann was elected the CM of Punjab. Notably, the Sangrur constituency, which went to the polls on June 23, registered a low voter turnout of 44.41%.

CM Mann had also demanded a time extension for voting as many people were unable to vote because they were busy in the paddy fields until late due to the paddy sowing season. The Election Commission reprimanded the Chief Secretary and the deputy commissioner of Sangrur for approaching the commission at the last moment and thereby interfering with the poll process.

As per the data available SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann got 2,53,154 votes, while AAP's Gurmail Singh secured 2,47,332 votes. The AAP congratulated Simranjit Mann on his victory. Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, "We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory."

Sangrur, a bastion of AAP since 2014 goes to SAD

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and again in the 2019 general elections. Sangrur is considered a major stronghold of the party, as all the assembly segments in the constituency - Lehra, Dirba, Barnala, Sunam, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan, Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur - saw AAP candidates win in the 2022 Assembly elections.

CM Mann won by a massive margin in 2014 to defeat SAD candidate Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by 2.11 lakh votes. He again won the seat in 2019 by over 1.10 lakh votes after defeating Congress' Kewal Dhillon.

(Image: PTI/ANI/@BhagwantMann/Twitter)