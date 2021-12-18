SAD files complaint with ECI, alleges misuse of govt machinery

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday moved the Election Commission of India, alleging misuse of the state government machinery in issuing cards for the subsidized 'Atta-Dal' scheme and demanded a probe into the matter.

In a complaint to the poll panel, SAD senior vice president Daljit Singh Cheema sought the ECI’s directions to the Congress government not to “misuse” the official machinery in issuing cards for 'Aata-dal' scheme at the instance of Congress legislators.

Cheema alleged that the applicants were coerced by the concerned food and civil supplies inspector to visit the Congress legislator or constituency in-charge and get their case recommended by them.

In a statement, Cheema said the Congress leaders were in turn affixing a hologram on applications recommended by them which were then accepted for issuing the relevant cards.

Dubbing this as “an illegal and politically motivated” exercise, aimed at “influencing” voters in the favour of the ruling Congress, Cheema said “it also amounts to bribery and is a brazen misuse of the government machinery”.

He claimed that this was prevalent across the entire state and especially in chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's home district Rupnagar. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

