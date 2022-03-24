SAD forms panel to introspect on Punjab poll results

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal set up a 12-member committee on Thursday to introspect on the results of the recently-held Punjab Assembly polls and take feedback from the grassroots level on steps needed to strengthen the party.

The SAD registered its worst-ever poll performance as it could win only three seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab for the first time by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state.

Besides recommending sweeping changes to safeguard the core principles of the SAD, the committee would suggest changes needed at the organisational level, according to a statement issued by the party.

The panel has been set up after taking feedback from different levels in the party, including its core committee, MLAs, candidates, district presidents and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) and Student Organisation of India (SOI) members, the statement said.

The committee comprises senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

Cheema said, "It seems that some big changes are required to safeguard the unique character of the SAD. Many suggestions have been made in this context during the ongoing introspection exercise being conducted by the party. All these suggestions as well as the feedback from the grassroots level will be taken into account while recommending changes needed to rejuvenate the party." PTI CHS VSD RC

