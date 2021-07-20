SAD Holds Placards On Farm Laws Against Agri Minister Tomar; To Boycott All-party Meeting

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday showed placards to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the premises of the parliament during the monsoon session in protest against the three farm laws. The Ferozpur MP has also announced that the Akali Dal will boycott PM Narendra Modi's all-party meeting on COVID-19, which is to be held on Tuesday evening. Taking to Twitter, Sukhbir Singh Badal said Akali Dal "won't attend such meetings until farmers concerns are addressed".

The government is said to give detailed information to all opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation across the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it. However, apart from the SAD, even Congress has said it will not attend the all-party meeting on COVID-19 as Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said a discussion on the matter must be held in both the Houses of Parliament as against an all-party meeting as the one scheduled by PM Modi.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal showed a placard to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, during party's protest against farm laws outside Parliament, this morning. pic.twitter.com/238RbuS4HN — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Protest against the new farm laws

The protesting farmers and their unions have been holding agitations for over six months demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws. However, it is pertinent to note that the Central Government has held at least 12 rounds of deliberations with the agitating farmers and also urged them to hold clause by clause discussions over the farm laws while ruling out the repeal of the farm laws. Also what's important to note is Captain Amarinder Singh was a part of the Central Committee which discussed and framed the clause of the farm bills, leading to their passage in the Parliament.

The protesting farmers and their unions fear that the APMC market system will cease to exist or will weaken with the implementation of new farm laws. The protestors also believe that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism is also under threat due to the new farm laws. However, to assuage the protesting farmers and to strengthen the APMC markets, the Centre has made APMC Mandis eligible to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to expand the regulated markets' capacity and provide better facilities to farmers.

Also, on multiple occasions, the Centre has given assurances that the MSP mechanism will continue even after the implementation of farm laws and it also agreed to give a written assurance. The government also procured the farmers produce in record quantities in the following period, however, the protesting farmers have reiterated the demands of repealing the farm laws. The protesting farmers - majorly from Punjab, Haryana and some parts of UP - have even refused to hold deliberations with the Supreme Court-appointed panel to understand the issue of the farmers with respect to the farm laws.