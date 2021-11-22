SAD Lashes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Questions Him On Failing To Fulfil 'guarantees' In Delhi

With 2022 assembly polls on the head, the political fervour in Punjab is rising as political parties are throwing jabs at their opponents. In another set of the political brawl, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of going back on his words and promises made in Delhi.

The SAD President in a series of tweets on Monday accused AAP National Convenor Kejriwal of making false promises and failing to fulfil 'guarantees'.

The SAD leader pointed out that the Delhi Chief Minister had once made a promise by swearing on his children’s heads to not join politics, he also said he will never ally with Congress, yet he did so. Furthermore, Badal added, Arvind Kejriwal had also claimed that he will not accept the salary from the government or occupy the house allotted to the Chief Minister, but he failed to implement any one of these 'guarantees'.

In the Tweet, Sukhbir Badal wrote, “ Arvind Kejriwal guaranteed on oath of his children’s head that he would neither join politics nor align with Congress nor accept salary or govt building as Chief Minister. Why hasn’t he implemented any of these guarantees in Delhi?” Questioning him on the AAP’s list of candidates for Punjab, Former Punjab Deputy CM asked why AAP is pushing the non-Punjabis to govern Punjabis in the state? In another tweet, he wrote “Why does the Aam AadmiParty need non-Punjabis to give guarantees to Punjabis? Why doesn’t he guarantee a Punjabi as CM face?

Arvind Kejriwal announces poll promises in Punjab

The attack by SAD comes after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a series of fresh poll promises while addressing a rally in Moga. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if AAP comes to power. While addressing an event in Moga, the AAP supremo dubbed it as the 'biggest women empowerment' programme. According to him, this will help women attend college and not make them dependent on their father or husband for their expenses. Downplaying the financial implications of the move, Kejriwal appealed to women to give a chance to AAP this time.

This time around ‘Women Empowerment' has made it on the agendas of political parties, as earlier in the day, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had also urged Congress high command to announce a 50% seat reservation for women, similar to what Priyanka Gandhi announced in Uttar Pradesh, a 40% reservation.

The AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab currently as it gained 20 seats in the 2017 elections, whereas SAD gained only 18, with Congress getting a maximum --77 out of 117 seats.

