SAD Leader Condemns 'police Repression' Over Peaceful Protest Against Farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday accused the police of attempting to 'repress' the Akali workers who were peacefully protesting on the outskirts of Punjab against the Farm Bills. The SAD leader also claimed that the Congress government in Punjab and the Centre are playing a fixed match against the peaceful protest. Expressing his anger against the 'brutal lathi-charge', Majithia stated that SAD will not be intimidated by Centre's 'high handedness'.

He said, "If the Centre feels it can silence us by conducting a brutal lathi charge against us, it has still not understood the deep sense of anguish of the farmers of Punjab. We will continue to agitate and will not be cowed down by such high handedness."

SAD leader alleges 'police repression' over farm bills protest

Majithia acclaimed that police personnel attacked the silent protestors brutally without any provocation due to which Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and Gulzar Singh Ranike got injured. He also added that during a similar protest at Zirakpur, senior leader and MP Balwinder Singh Bhundur was also mishandled by the police. While attacking Congress, he accused Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for supporting the abolition of the APMC Act.

"It is too much of a coincidence that Rahul and Congress President Sonia Gandhi left for the United States for a routine medical checkup one day before the tabling of the agricultural bills in the Parliament and returned back on the day they were passed. Rahul should also explain why he supported the abolition of the APMC Act and the `mandikaran' system in 2019," Majithia said.

Nation-wide protest against farm bills

Farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are protesting against the farm bills. Farmers in Punjab have also started a three-day rail blockade against the farm bills, squatting on tracks at many places. The farmer outfits have also decided to call an indefinite rail blockade from October 1. Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around India Gate and no gathering is allowed around the historic structure. This section prohibits the assembly of five or more people at a time. This decision was announced by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi after a group of over 15-20 people from Punjab Youth Congress on September 28 set a tractor on fire at India Gate while protesting against the new agricultural reform bills.

(With ANI inputs)