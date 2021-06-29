SAD Leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Lands In Delhi With Victim Of Alleged Forced Conversion

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson and DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday brought back Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar who was allegedly forcefully converted to Islam. She reached Delhi IGI Airport T3 from Srinagar at 5 pm and is now safe with her family. After meeting her daughter, Manmeet's mother was very thankful for the government's intervention and was overwhelmed as her daughter had finally returned. Recently two Sikh girls were allegedly kidnapped and converted to Islam, Sirsa has assured that he will also bring another girl Danpreet Kaur back to her family.

Sirsa reaches Delhi with Sikh daughter Manmeet Kaur

Taking to Twitter, Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed the return of the daughter and said, "With the blessing of Guru Sahibs and thanks to the support of Sangat, Sikh daughter, Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar, who was forcefully converted is now back to her family. She will be reaching Delhi IGI Airport T3 from Srinagar today at 5 pm".

With the blessing of Guru Sahibs and thanks to the support of Sangat, Sikh daughter, Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar, who was forcefully converted is now back to her family. She will be reaching Delhi IGI Airport T3 from Srinagar today at 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/wULxR2MdEG — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 29, 2021

Sirsa thanked Sangat for the grand welcome and then took Manmeet Kaur and her family to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib along with delegations to seek blessings

"We are successful in bringing our daughter back and we have said that this forceful conversion couldn't be accepted anytime. Thanking Sangat for extending such a welcome to Sikh daughter, Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar, who was forcefully converted but has regained her freedom. She has come to Delhi with us today to take blessings. Thanks to Sangat for supporting her family", said Sirsa.

'Danpreet Kaur will be back soon': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

SAD leader Sira told the media that the second girl, Danpreet Kaur has also been abducted and was forced to make a video. We will soon bring her back. He also said that a similar case has been reported from Gujarat that a girl has been forcefully converted. Sirsa said that they will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss Danpreet Kaur and Gujarat's conversion issue.

"I assure everyone, we will bring our daughter Danpreet Kaur back. She was forced to get married and was blackmailed that her family will be killed, her brother Krishan Singh informed us. I would like to inform Danpreet that we will find you and you ll' be back with your family. This is nexus which has been started now as a similar case has been reported in Gujarat. I am getting the details on it. We will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and discuss the whole situation with him", assured Sirsa.

Mother of Manmeet Kaur thanks govt

"We want to say that this should not be repeated as they harass our girls and at gunpoint are forced to convert. I would like to thank Sirsa Sahab and everybody who helped us save our daughter," the mother of Manmeet Kaur spoke to Republic TV.

Akali Dal Leader Demands Anti-conversion Law In J&K

Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday demanded anti-conversion law in Jammu and Kashmir while speaking to the media. Sirsa alleged that the family of one of the abducted girls had to face discrimination as they weren't allowed to enter the court. He also expressed his disappointment over the majority community in J&K for not showing enough support. Sirsa highlighted that the Sikh community was always at the forefront whenever help was needed by the people of Kashmir.

(Image Credits: @mssirsa-Twitter)