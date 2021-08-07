SAD Leader Vicky Middukhera Killed In Mohali; Party Slams Punjab Govt's Callous Approach

Vicky Middukhera, a student leader and politician from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Saturday, August 7. According to the CCTV footage, four miscreants were waiting for the victim who was inside an office of a property dealer. As soon as Middukhera came out and was about to sit in his car, two people surrounded him and opened fire. The youth leader died on spot after being hit with around10 bullets.

On-ground information suggests that it was a pre-planned conspiracy as the murderers were positioned on every side to ensure the youth leader cannot escape. The matter is currently getting investigated by the police who are working on angles of personal vendetta, political rivalry, and any potential history between the murders and the leader which might have resulted in this brutality. The victim was a student of Punjab University and a close associate of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD leader- 'Captain is resting while law and order is deteriorating in Punjab'

While talking to Republic Media Network, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out at Punjab Government and alleged it was responsible for the killing.

"We are very sad and upset, it is because of the carelessness of Punjab Government that people have become gangsters and have forgotten about law and order. The law and order have deteriorated at such a level that murderers and gangsters don't just attack you but they also ensure that you are dead by continuously firing upon you. Vicky tried escaping but the assassins stayed and fired on him till he died. There is no fear left in Punjab as Captain is busy taking rest and Punjab Police is busy in serving him," lashed SAD leader Sirsa.

SAD-Congress rivalry

Recently, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said that the Congress party who once attacked Darbar Sahib in 1984 and murdered hundreds of Sikhs, is now questioning her. She further said that the anti-farmer mentality of Rahul Gandhi and Congress has now been revealed. On several occasions, the political party has targeted Punjab's rulling party and spoke against Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh.

Image: Republic World