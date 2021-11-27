SAD Leaders To Offer Arrest After Punjab CM Probes Akali Dal MLA Majithia In Drug Case

Slamming the Punjab govt for filing cases against Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in alleged drug trafficking, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday called for 'jail bharo' andolan. Announcing that many senior leaders of Akali Dal will court arrest in front of CM Channi's residence at Saturday noon, Badal said that the cases were 'false'. Badal also demanded an HC-monitored probe into the alleged 'drug case' if needed.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Badal said, "It is apparent that both Channi and Sidhu are engaged in oneupmanship to commit vendetta against Akali leaders to divert people's attention from their government's failure on all fronts. Chief Minister Channi and his Cabinet colleagues are involved in the conspiracy to commit a criminal offence and all of them will be liable for prosecution". Majithia, Sukhbir Singh Badal's brother-in-law, has challenged Channi to prove 'any wrongdoing by him'.

"We see it as a challenge to the SAD and gladly accept it. There is no case by any law enforcing agency in the country against Majithia. Those, like (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, who accused him of (alleged wrong) doings in the past had to save themselves from jail by tendering written apologies. Let the newly power-drunk Channi dare where others have failed," said Badal.

Senior leaders of Akali Dal would court arrest in front of CM @CHARANJITCHANNI ’s residence at noon tomorrow, followed by a ‘jail bharo’ andolan at the district level against the Congress conspiracy to implicate former minister S @bsmajithia in a false drugs case.1/3 pic.twitter.com/xc3VtoIAID — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 26, 2021

Akali Dal and BSP formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, coming together after a gap of 25 years. Under the tie-up, the BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats while the rest will be contested by the SAD, said Badal. BSP chief Mayawati dubbed the alliance between the SAD and her party as a "new political and social initiative" which will usher in progress and prosperity in Punjab, congratulating former CM Parkash Singh Badal over the phone. Punjab has 31.94 percent Dalit population, mainly concentrated in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts.

At the start of the farmers' protest, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from her cabinet post and Akali Dal snapped its 35-year ties with the BJP, protesting against the Farm Laws. It has also repeatedly held farmer protests in Punjab, demanding the Congress government to declare the entire state as a "notified mandi", reject the three Farm Acts passed by Parliament and repeal its amended APMC Act of 2017. After the repeal of farm laws, Akali Dal said that if PM Modi listened to it, this would have not happened. Akali Dal faces a weakened Congress and an emerging AAP for the Punjab polls in February 2022.