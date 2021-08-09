SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Continues Protest On Farm Laws; Says 'Anndata' Is Dying Daily

Amid the protests for the repeal of the farm laws continue, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday, August 9, hit out at the government for being ‘insensitive’. The SAD MP criticised the Centre over the issue and demanded a discussion in Parliament. The MP addressed the farmers as 'Anndata'. Badal was protesting with a placard outside the Parliament when she made the statement.

Explaining the demands of repealing the farm laws, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “When 'Anndata' is dying every day, everything should be halted & black laws should be discussed to stop further deaths. But I'm sad that Govt has become so insensitive that they've crushed our voices like they crushed farmers' voices in past 13 months.” Harsimrat Kaur along with other SAD MPs have been protesting the ‘black’ laws since the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament. Badal had earlier hit out at the Congress for their stand on the issue.

Harsimrat Kaur hits out at Congress

The protesting SAD MP on Wednesday, August 4, lashed out at the Congress and said that the ‘anti-farmer’ mentality of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress has been revealed after they questioned the protesting SAD. The cold war started a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a breakfast meeting in a display of opposition unity against the government. Following this, two Punjab MPs, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal were spotted fighting outside the Parliament over the issue. Harsimrat Kaur, who resigned as the union minister for Food Processing Industries last year in protest of the government's new farm legislation, said that Congress is pretending to ‘act’ in favour of farmers.

SAD demands withdrawal of three new farm laws

The leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal has been protesting amidst the Monsoon session of the Parliament to draw the Centre's attention. The leaders showed placards to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in protest against the three farm laws. Earlier on July 19, SAD and AAP had moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking the repeal of the farm laws. In October 2020, both these parties had joined with Congress in the Punjab Assembly to pass three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws.

IMAGE: PTI