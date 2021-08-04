SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Hits Out At Congress; Says 'Rahul's Anti-farmer Mentality Exposed'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said that the Congress party that once attacked Darbar Sahib in 1984 and murdered hundreds of Sikhs, is now questioning her. She further said that the anti-farmer mentality of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress has now been revealed.

The cold war started just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a breakfast meeting in a display of opposition unity against the government. Two Punjab MPs, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal, were spotted fighting outside parliament this morning over three contentious farm legislations.

Harsimrat Kaur resigned as the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries last year in protest of the government's new farm legislations. Calling this act a drama, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed her while talking to the press, saying that she was still a minister when the laws were enacted.

Speaking against the Congress MP, Badal replied by telling him to ask the party about the whereabouts of Rahul Gandhi when all of this was happening. She claimed that Congress only aided the passage of bills by staging a walkout.

Throughout the monsoon session, Akali Dal has been protesting outside the parliament against the three farm laws.

Brief History

It all started from November last year, when the farmers started protesting near Delhi NCR's borders, demanding the repeal of three contentious laws passed in September 2020. They claim that if the laws are enforced, their income would suffer. Despite numerous rounds of discussions, the impasse between the protestors and the government has not been resolved.

The SAD MP, a union minister then, resigned in protest of the farm laws. The SAD then left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), claiming that the laws were not in the best interests of farmers.

Earlier on September 20, 2020, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had tweeted against the legislation. The tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "How will farmers receive MSP if APMCs are revoked? Why isn't MSP guaranteed?"

मोदी सरकार के कृषि-विरोधी ‘काले क़ानून’ से किसानों को:



1. APMC/किसान मार्केट ख़त्म होने पर MSP कैसे मिलेगा?

2. MSP की गारंटी क्यों नहीं?



मोदी जी किसानों को पूँजीपतियों का ‘ग़ुलाम' बना रहे हैं जिसे देश कभी सफल नहीं होने देगा।#KisanVirodhiNarendraModi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2020

Gandhi brought a tractor to Parliament on July 26th, ahead of the Monsoon Session, to continue his demonstrations.

The involvement of Congress in the riot of 1984 is questioned by many. It started after Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh and then rioting erupted. Armed groups targeted Sikhs in Delhi, attacking their homes and businesses.

(Image: ANI)