SAD, Oppn Unite To Protest Outside Parliament, Demand Govt To Roll Back 'three Black Laws'

Following Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu's approval over farm laws discussion, on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) & Congress Party MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament & urged the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. Meanwhile, the Government has agreed to the Opposition's demand to debate farm laws in the next Parliamentary session.

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur said, "2024 Lok Sabha elections are not far away. The fight will continue." She added, “We moved repeated adjournment motions. But all were disallowed."

The MPs protested outside the Parliament by holding placards which read, "Farmers feed India. Don't kill them. Rollback 3 black laws". They voiced against the three agriculture laws and demanded the government to take them back.

On August 3, SAD and BSP MPs handed over wheat stalks to Parliamentarians to mark their stance against the Centre's farm laws.

Leading the protest, Harsimrat had said “If we are partaking our daily bread, we have only farmers to thank. It is shocking that a community to which everyone is beholden is being persecuted by the Union government which refuses to repeal the three black agriculture laws. Today, we distributed wheat stalks to MPs to appeal to the conscience of our policymakers to be just to the hand that feeds them.”

Earlier on July 30, SAD and BSP MPs protested the three agriculture laws at the Parliament amid the Monsoon Session. The joint protest is witnessed ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly poll, which the alliance will contest together in.

MSP and farmers protest

The farmers - mainly from Punjab and Haryana - are protesting to legalise MSP for all crops and take away the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that creating Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the Government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the idea of the entire production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80% of India’s total agricultural production.

