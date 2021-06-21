SAD Opposes Kejriwal's Amritsar Visit; 'party Of Bhaiyas' AAP To Have Sikh Face For Punjab

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Amritsar on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activists staged a protest against Kejriwal on his arrival, by showing black flags. Some even lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann, terming him as a 'drunkard' (a reference to a previous infamous incident.)

Youth Akali Dal Activist Gurpesh Singh said, "They want to install Government of Bhaiyas (Non-Punjabi, mostly referred to migrant labourers from UP, Bihar). Don't want Kejriwal or Bhagwant Mann during COVID-19. They imposed parking outside Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara. Sikhs with Bhaiyas cannot be Sikh. We don’t want this Bhaiya party to enter Punjab."

As former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joined the AAP, another angry Akali Dal Activist Harvinder Kaur stated, "We won’t let Kejriwal enter Punjab, he went back after apologizing to Majithia. He should forget the dreams of Punjab. He won’t make any difference. Kunwar Vijay Pratap made a fake report."

Kejriwal Visits Amritsar

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. "Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. It is the right of the Sikh community. The face of the Chief Minister will be discussed later, but whosoever he will be, Punjab will be proud of that person," Kejriwal said.

ਆਪਣੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਛਵੀ ਲਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਸ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਕੁੰਵਰ ਵਿਜੇ ਪ੍ਰਤਾਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ 'ਚ ਮੈਂ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਪੂਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਇਸ ਵਕਤ ਬਦਲਾਓ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਮੀਦ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 'ਆਪ' ਹੈ। ਕੁੰਵਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦਾ ਸਾਥ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਉਮੀਦ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਕਰੇਗਾ। pic.twitter.com/Nqguk0bWn4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2021

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday joined AAP in presence of Kejriwal in Amritsar. Currently, AAP is the main Opposition in the Congress-ruled Punjab Assembly with 16 MLAs in the 117 seat House. Delhi CM Kejriwal had announced on Sunday, that he will be visiting Amritsar - flagging AAP's campaign for the 2022 Punjab polls. Kejriwal had recently visited Ahmedabad to flag off AAP's Gujarat campaign.

Punjab Congress crisis

Meanwhile, the grand old party has been facing infighting with incumbent Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh being hauled in front of a 3-committee panel over rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's grouse against the CM. While Congress has stated that Singh will remain the party's CM pick in 2022, it has refused to take action against Sidhu, though it is also unlikely to make him Deputy CM as had been mulled earlier.