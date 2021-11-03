SAD Rakes Up Amarinder Singh's 'illegal Sand Mining' Mention; Pans Inaction On Corruption

On Tuesday, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh came under fire from Shiromani Akali Dal for his inaction against Congress MLAs and Ministers involved in illegal sand mining. In a video message, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema opined that Singh was left with no option but to quit Congress after his humiliation. Referring to Singh's admission in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Cheema claimed that the former had also failed to act against Congress legislators and Ministers involved in other forms of corruption. Moreover, he called upon the ex-Punjab CM to release the list of the offenders without any delay.

SAD's Daljit Singh Cheema remarked, "He tendered his resignation. That is his right. But I want to mention one point in the resignation letter. Today, Captain is saying that many Congress MLAs and Ministers are involved in illegal sand mining. The entire Congress has become a sand mafia. He says in the resignation letter that he could not control the sand mafia keeping in mind the reputation of the party. Not just illegal sand mining, you cannot act in time against other forms of corruption as Congress MLAs and Ministers were involved in it."

Amarinder Singh's scathing letter

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. Alleging the role of Congress MLAs and Ministers, in illegal sand mining, he conceded, "One of my enduring regrets would remain as to why I did not take some of them to task. The thought that it would embarrass my party held me back".

Moreover, he revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Congress president despite his opposition and the unanimous advice of almost all of MPs from the state. Terming Sidhu as the Pakistani deep state's acolyte, Singh said, "Unfortunately rather than being reined in, he (Sidhu) was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance of". He reiterated that Sidhu is a person of "unstable mind".

Additionally, he took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. The ex-Punjab CM lamented, "Despite knowing me for the better part of my 52 years in public life and that too at a deeply personal level you never understood me or my character. You thought I was getting on in years and should be put to pasture. I am neither tired nor retired". On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.