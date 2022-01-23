SAD Seeks Immediate Arrest Of Sidhu's Aide Mustafa; Urges EC To Act Against Him & MLA Wife

Demanding the immediate arrest of the Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s aide & former state DGP Mohammad Mustafa, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate action against him & his MLA wife for allegedly ‘inciting communal clashes.’

Ahead of the Punjab elections, Congress found itself in choppy waters after an FIR was filed against Mustafa, the principal strategic advisor to Navjot Singh Sidhu for inciting communal violence while campaigning for his wife & Congress MLA Razia Sultana in Malerkotla.

Sukhbir Badal demands immediate arrest of Navjot Sidhu

Lambasting the former Congress MLA & state Minister Razia Sultana’s husband Mohammad Mustafa, Badal in a tweet demanded his arrest for his ‘incendiary statements’ & asked the election commission to take cognisance of the matter and take stringent action against him & his wife who is a Congress legislator.

“We demand immediate arrest of former DGP Mohammad Mustafa for trying to incite communal clashes in Malerkotla with his incendiary statements. I urge @ECISVEEP to order immediate action against the officer who is the husband of Malerkotla MLA & Cong minister Razia Sultana,” Badal wrote in a tweet tagging Election Commission.

SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal went on and alleged that Mustafa had ‘vitiated’ the social atmosphere and tried to create a communal fear in the minds of the people. Badal further claimed that the former DGP has oppressed the poor during his service period and if SAD & BSP’s alliance is voted to power, he will be made answerable for his deeds.

“Mustafa is vitiating the atmosphere in Malerkotla. He hasoppressed the poor & downtrodden, creating a fear psychosis in the minds of the people. He will be proceeded against as per law & held accountable for his misdeeds once the next SAD- BSP govt is formed in the state,” the SAD chief added.

An FIR was filed against the ex-IPS officer under relevant sections of IPC after the matter came to the fore. "An FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 153-A and Section 125 in The Representation of the People Act," Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ravjot Kaur Grewal said.

According to the charges, Mustafa was booked for promoting enmity between two different groups on grounds of religion and race to score gains in polls. The FIR was registered on the complaint of a police officer in Malerkotla. He had made these remarks while addressing a pubic gathering in the Malerkotla constituency. Malerkotla is a Muslim dominated constituency from where Mustafa’s wife Razia Sultana is fighting the polls.

Mustafa denies charges, states 'Didn't use Hindu word'

The purported clip was played by the BJP at a press briefing on Saturday. "I swear by Allah that I will not allow them to hold any event. I am a 'kaumi fauji (soldier of the community)' I am not an RSS agent who will hide in the house out of fear. If they again try to do such a thing, I swear by Allah I will thrash them in their homes," the video allegedly showed the ex-DGP saying. He went on to threaten the district police & said, “if the incident of harming his gathering is repeated, then it will not be good for them.”

However, he has denied the charges levelled and said he never used the Hindu word. Mustafa said that he had only targeted the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party after some of them allegedly chased and tried to manhandle him.

Image: ANI