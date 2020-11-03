SAD Slams Punjab CM's 'relay Dharna', Suggests Him To Go For An 'indefinite Hunger Strike'

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his 'relay dharna' at the Rajghat, asking him to lead an 'indefinite hunger-strike' if his purpose of repealing the agricultural laws stood any ground. This comes after the Punjab Chief Minister announced his decision to lead a 'relay dharna' along with Congress MLAs at Delhi's Rajghat after President Ram Nath Kovind refused to meet him. The leader had sought a meeting with the Rashtrapati Bhavan over negating the Farm Laws which was denied to him by the President.

"If the purpose is to demand repeal of the agriculture laws and ensure government purchase of food grains as per minimum support price (MSP), then the chief minister should lead an indefinite hunger strike and not give in till the demands of the farming community are accepted in toto," a statement quoted Badal.

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, during his visit to Sunam and Lehragagga, also questioned whether the CM was serious about his protest, alleging that he was ready to 'waste time' in photo ops. He also accused him of indulging in a 'tamasha' over starting the goods trains to Punjab. "Instead of approaching the central government and demanding the immediate start of goods trains to Punjab, the chief minister wants to waste time in photo ops. Both the centre and the Punjab government want to defame farmer organisations. This is why the centre and state are colluding with each other to delay the start of goods trains to Punjab," he said.

Farm laws of the Centre

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(With Agency Inputs)