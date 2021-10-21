SAD Slams Punjab Congress MLA's Assault On Citizen: Says 'thrashing For Questioning Govt'

In added trouble for an already distraught Congress party in Punjab, a Bhoa MLA was seen assaulting a commoner who questioned him over the work done in his constituency.

Congress MLA Joginder Pal thrashed a young man during an event on Wednesday evening after the latter interrupted his speech to ask 'tu ki kitta?' (What work have you done?). A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Congress MLA's shocking behaviour has drawn severe criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which took a dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's governance.

Reacting to the incident, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Congress Bhoa MLA thrashed a poor man when he asked what the government has done in the last 5 years. CM Channi's government wants to give a message that if you raise questions, you will be beaten."

Congress MLA thrashes man

A viral video of the incident shows Joginder Pal in a white kurta addressing a small crowd of people inside a tent in Bhoa. He appears to be talking about the work done under the Congress government when a young man mutters something about his speech.

Pal initially ignores him while police personnel standing there try to shut the man down and drift him away from the event. However, seeing the man continuously pose questions at him, the MLA calls him to come up to the front.

On being offered the mic, the man asked Pal, "What work have you done in the last 4.5 years in this constituency?" Enraged by the question, the MLA slaps the man and begins to thrash him. Surprisingly, he was also joined by the police personnel present there, along with 5 to 10 workers who landed several blows upon the man, as he curled up against the group.

Reacting to the video, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the state's Home Minister agreed that the MLA should not have reacted in this manner.

The video has become another point of contention for Congress in Punjab, as it continues to deal with rifts among the party since Navjot Singh Sidhu has developed some differences with the newly elected CM Channi.