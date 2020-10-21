SAD Slams Punjab Govt Over Farm Bills, Calls Decision A 'foxy Move By Modi-Captain Duo'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday reacted to the row over the Farm Bills passed by the Punjab Assembly yesterday calling the decision "an orchestrated and foxy move by the Modi-Captain duo." Alleging that the Punjab Government was indulging in a "deep-rooted conspiracy" with the Centre, SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the bills would throw the responsibility for the purchase of crop up in the air between the state and the Centre.

"The state government lacks courage even to bring a bill to protect its farmers which would not require the approval of the President. Captain is merely a transparent fig-leaf to cover the President's rule already in force in Punjab," said the SAD leader who also went on to claim that "not a leaf stirs" in Amarinder Singh's government without clearance from the Centre.

Reacting to the three bills passed by the Punjab Assembly, Majithia said that it would have been better if the state government had passed a bill under the agriculture head, making the entire state 'a single principle market'. "Any such Bill would have received both the Governor's as well as the Presidential nod being a state subject. A huge opportunity has been missed," Majithia had said.

Punjab Assembly passes Bills against farm laws

In a special session of the Punjab Assembly, all the legislators on Tuesday unanimously cleared three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Parliament. The Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce Promotion & Facilitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 ensures that wheat or paddy cannot be purchased except for a price equal to or greater than the Minimum Support Price. Anyone buying below the MSP shall be imprisoned for three years.

The second bill- The Essential Commodities (Special Provision & Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to protect consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agriculture produce. On the other hand, The Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services(Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides that no sale or purchase of wheat and paddy under a farming agreement shall take place below the MSP. Besides this, another bill was cleared to ensure that the land of farmers up to 2.5 acres cannot be attached in any recovery proceedings.

Except for BJP MLAs who were absent from the House, the Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the Centre's farm laws and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that the Centre will "thoroughly examine" the bills passed by the Punjab Assembly whenever they are sent to the Centre and take a decision in the "farmers' interest."

(With Agency Inputs)