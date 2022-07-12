SAD Slams Raghav Chadha's Appointment As Punjab Advisory Panel Head; 'Mann A Dummy CM'

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, on Monday, appointed party MP Raghav Chadha as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel, provoking political controversy in the state.

Following the development, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Raghav Chaddha has been appointed as super CM of Punjab. Bhagwant Mann is only a dummy Chief Minister of Punjab. AAP is compromising the rights of Punjab. All the decisions have been decided by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi to establish the agenda of AAP. They are ignoring the rights of Punjab.”

“The appointment of Raghav Chadha gives an indication that Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issues will be resolved and the waters of Punjab will be given to Haryana by constructing SYL,” the SAD leader claimed.

'The Puppeteer, the puppet and puppetry': SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday took to Twitter and said, “The Puppeteer, the puppet and puppetry. The Circus Master removes the curtain, putting the show manager Raghav Chadha formally on stage.”

In another tweet, the party said, “De facto CM Raghav Chadha taking over formally as Controller General is no news for Pbis. They always knew who pulls the strings in the Bhagwant Mann puppet dance. Now even the fig leaf of an elected government is removed, stripping naked the toothless tigers whom Pbis had placed their trust in. (sic)”

“With Bhagwant Mann sent on 5 years forced marriage leave, all powers go to Delhi boy Raghav Chadha. Pbis elected AAP, hoping for Badlav in the system. They didn't know Badlav meant controlling Pb from Delhi. Anyway, congratulations to the new CM Pb Raghav Chadha for this major Badlav (sic),” SAD wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Punjab Congress slams Bhagwant Mann-led govt

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government, accusing him of ceding too much power to Raghav Chadha through the committee.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Raghav Chadha’s appointment as the chairman of the advisory panel is tantamount to making him the Chief Minister of Punjab.

“Punjab did not vote for this change. It seems CM Bhagwant Mann has handed over the Punjab government on contract,” he added.