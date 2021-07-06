SAD Urges J&K Delimitation Commission To Reserve 5 Seats For Sikh Community In Assembly

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday, July 6 approached the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission for the reservation of seats. Party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra met the chairperson of the Commission Ranjana Prakash Desai and submitted in written a request to accommodate five seats for members of the Sikh community in the union territory legislative assembly. She assured to consider the request sympathetically. The Commission will be visiting be in Jammu and Kashmir from July 6 to 9, 2021, in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

The delimitation exercise has gained urgency and there are indications that the Centre is keen to hold early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and for the same, it even held a meeting with the eminent leaders belonging to parties of Jammu and Kashmir a week back.

J&K delimitation

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114.

The delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the EC in accordance with multiple factors. On February 18, 2020, the Ministry of Legislative Affairs requested Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to nominate a member to the “proposed” Delimitation Commission for J&K. Subsequently, the EC mentioned that Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had been selected as the CEC’s nominee.

As per the government notification dated March 6, 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state or Union Territory were appointed as the other two members of the Delimitation Commission. On May 26, three JKNC Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone, and two BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore were nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs as associate members of the Delimitation Commission to assist the three-member panel. However, the NC parliamentarians have not participated in any meetings so far.