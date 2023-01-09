'Sadak Chaap': BJP Condemns Bihar CM's 'women Should Avoid Getting Pregnant' Remark

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday called Chief Minister of the state Nitish Kumar's speech on population rise 'sadak chaap'.

Speaking to the media, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader warned the leader of the Janata Dal, Nitish Kumar, against making such 'sexist' comments. Further, the MP sought an apology, on behalf of the women of the state.

On the third day of his state-wide 'Samadhan Yatra', aimed at assessing the status of ongoing welfare programmes and pending works, Nitish Kumar, along with cabinet colleagues including his deputy Tejashwi Yadav visited the Vaishali district. While interacting with self-help group volunteers, Nitish Kumar had spoken about the role played by educated, empowered women in controlling population growth.

A small video clip of Nitish Kumar’s speech has gone viral, in which the CM could be heard saying, "Mahilayen padh lengi tabhi yeh prajanan dar ghatega... abhi bhi wahi hai. Aaj agar mahilayen nahin padhi huyi hai, jo mard log jis tarikey se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyaan mein hi nahin rehta ki bachcha paida nahin karana hai. (It's only when women are educated that the scare around population growth will mitigate. It is still the case. Had women been better educated or had they been aware, because the men are often unmindful that they must not indulge themselves every day, they would know how to protect themselves from getting pregnant)."

'Nitish Kumar has lost his decency ever since....'

Disappointed by the comment of his former friend, Modi claimed Nitish Kumar has 'lost his decency ever since the JDU joined hands with the RJD'.

He said, "In the assembly, he is often seen using the disrespectful pronoun tum (you) for political opponents. His 'jo piyega so marega' (whoever drinks shall be doomed to die) was the height of insensitivity displayed in the aftermath of hooch tragedies."

Earlier, former Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, had reacted to Nitish Kumar's statement, saying, "The utterances were unbecoming of a Chief Minister and can tarnish the reputation of the state."

Also, BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand, who is also the national general secretary of the party's OBC Morcha, said, "Of late, his words seem to be aimed at creating divisions in the society. Now, it looks like he wants to create tensions inside people's homes. He must retract his statement and issue an apology."