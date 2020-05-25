No Institutional Quarantine For Union Minister Sadananda Gowda; Cites National Duty

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda on Monday returned from Delhi to Bengaluru after the operations of domestic flights resumed. The minister was asked about the institutional quarantine that the state has mandated, holding that there are certain exemptions with regards to his own self, citing his position of responsibility.

'There are certain exemptions'

Gowda said, "Practically, the guidelines are applicable to each and every citizen of the country but there are certain exemption clauses. There are certain people who are exempted from quarantine when they hold certain responsible positions."

Citing the example of doctors and nurses, he asked if doctors and nurses are not allowed to enter hospitals, will it be possible to reduce COVID-19 spread? "If the supply of medicines is not properly done, what can doctors do for patients, if supply and other things are not properly done by the government, is it not the failure of government? So I am a minister heading that ministry and I should see that there should be an efficient supply of medicines," Gowda said.

He added that he could have come by a chartered flight from Delhi but he chose not to because he is a minister and he has also installed Aarogya Setu app. Gowda will also attend a meeting with Karnataka ministers regarding the supply of medicines in the state. He informed that there were 11 people in the flight along with him.

Domestic flights resume in Karnataka

As domestic air travel resumed on Monday after nearly two months of COVID-19 induced lockdown, the city's Kempegowda International Airport will see nearly 107 flights departing and about a hundred arrivals, as it begins operations. The first flight out was an Air Asia aircraft to Ranchi that departed at around 5:30 am with about 176 passengers, while the first arrival was a flight from Chennai at about 7:35 am with around 113 passengers.

The Karnataka government has said that the people coming from high COVID-19 prevalent states-Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh- will have to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of seven days and charges to be borne by the passengers.

After their COVID test comes out negative (swab should be taken between 5-7 day after their arrival) using pool testing, they should be sent for home quarantine for another seven days. Those coming from other low prevalence states have been asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

In special cases where businessmen are coming for urgent work, they are permitted without the necessity of quarantine if they bring the negative test report of COVID-19 from ICMR approved laboratory and it should not be more than two days older from the date of travel.

In case they don't have such certificate they have to undergo coronavirus test and stay in paid institution quarantine till the test result comes out.

(With agency inputs)