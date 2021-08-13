Sadhguru Condemns Parliament Ruckus: 'Independence Means Little Without Responsibility'

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru on Friday, August 13, condemned incidents of ruckus in the Parliament, saying that India's well-being should override all other considerations. With the nation looking to celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year, Sadhguru noted that independence meant little without 'responsibilty'. He added that the nation hung its head in shame seeing what the Parliament had descended to during the recently-concluded Monsoon session.

The Nation hangs its head in shame for what #Parliament has descended to. Our hard-won Independence means little without Responsibility. Bharat’s wellbeing must override all other considerations. –Sg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 13, 2021

Parliament ruckus tapes shocks nation

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir came to an end on Wednesday, August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos with Opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face.

Videos of the ruckus in the Upper House were accessed by Republic TV on Thursday, August 12. Dressed in white, a woman marshal was seen trying to keep the woman Parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament tried to push and attack her. In total, 30 Marshals were deployed to control the lingering ruckus, of which 12 were women while 18 were men. Moreover, according to the RS report, male marshals were choked and strangled by CPI(M) MP Kareem. The Government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of the woman marshal in the Parliament.

As the Monsoon session of the Parliament was brought to an end, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house. Speaking about the ruckus in the Upper House, Naidu expressed anguish over the behaviour of several Opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings. "The seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and I am disturbed to see some members sat on the table and I have no words to express my anguish," Naidu said as he teared up, adding that he had suffered sleepless nights over the disturbances.