Sadhvi Pragya Calls Congress A 'traitor', Says They Have Always Supported Pakistan & China

While addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress party calling them 'traitors', alleging that the party had always openly supported Pakistan and China. "Traitor is a word that you can associate with them (Congress). You see how Pakistan has said, that the attack was an achievement for them. It is also an achievement for the Congress which harbours such feelings," said Sadhvi Pragya.

"The fact today is that if Jyotiraditya Scindia, can support the abrogation of Article 370 from within the Congress, support Ram Mandir, this means BJP was his true place. As far as being a traitor is concerned, Congress has always been a traitor. They have supported Pakistan, they have supported China and the true definition of a traitor is the Congress party," she added.

Sadhvi Pragya details horrific torture, Congress denies it

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur recalled her horrific nightmarish experience in jail and gave a detailed account of the graphic and inhumane torture that was inflicted on her, alleging that she was framed in the Malegaon Blasts Case. Naming the present Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who was then in ATS, Sadhvi Pragya said that even a term like "inhuman" or "devil" is less for him compared to the torture he has inflicted.

Taking the name of Param Bir Singh, she said, "Param Bir Singh who is Mumbai Commissioner right now is the reason why justice has been delayed for Sushant Singh Rajput. And I have said earlier as well, Param Bir Singh is a torturous person who indulges in illegal activities. He has put me in jail and has inflicted such torture on me which no woman would have suffered, even before Independence. It is his habit of conspiring against Nationalists. He pressed terror charges on me but session court, HC did not accept it."

Giving a clean chit to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on the other hand, claimed that the Mumbai CP had no connection to that case. "Param Bir who is currently the Police Commissioner had no role in that case. Second thing, Pragya ji was arrested during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tenure as CM. She was charged during BJP government's rule, then why do you put us in between," he said.

