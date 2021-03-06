Sadhvi Pragya Flown To Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Facing Breathing Difficulty

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya has been rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after she complained of 'breathing problems' on Saturday. The Bhopal MP was seen being aided into the state aircraft by officials, being flown from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai for her treatment.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur taken to Mumbai after she complained of problem in breathing, will be admitted to Kokilaben hospital, according to the MP's office pic.twitter.com/D6PTlkjeAL — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

Sadhvi Pragya exempted from physical appearances

Sadhvi Pragya, who has a history of medical issues, had earlier this year been exempted from physical appearances in the NIA Special Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Pragya Thakur had told the Court that she was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment as a result of the many injuries she suffered from 'thanks to Congress'. The court had granted the exemption to her, asking her to be present in court whenever directions were issued to her.

"Today I appeared in court. They said that whenever it will be necessary, they will call me, I said that I will be present. Court has given the next date. I appeared on previous dates. On the previous hearing, I was admitted to AIIMS. My treatment is going on, I have many injuries, thanks to Congress. Anyone can accuse anything, but the truth remains the truth," Sadhvi Pragya had said.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Pragya Thakur had narrated her horrific experience in jail when she was named as an accused in the Malegaon case. She had also revealed that repeated beating and torture in jail had once rendered her unconscious after which she was hospitalized only to find out that she had permanent damage in her lungs and difficulty in breathing. Her spine and lower had also been damaged during her custody in jail, she said.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. Pragya Thakur has been named as one of the 7 accused in the case which also names Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sameer Kulkarni among others.

