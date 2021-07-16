Sadhvi Pragya Gets Jabbed At Her Residence; Congress Asks 'why This Special Treatment?'

A tussle between Congress and BJP emerged after Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya on Wednesday, July 14 was administered her first COVID vaccine dose at her house. Congress leader Narendra Saluja took a dig at the BJP MP and shared a video claiming that she had taken the vaccine dose at her home. Earlier, the videos of the MP playing basketball, dancing at a wedding had gone viral on social media.

Saluja took to his Twitter and slammed Sadhvi Pragya asking why she was given the vaccine dose at home when top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had received the jab at a healthcare centre. He added that her viral videos of playing basketball made it evident that her health is not of any serious concern for getting inoculated at home. He posted a long caption along with a video of the BJP leader getting the jab.

"Just a few days ago, our Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, who was playing basketball and dancing on the beat of the drum, had to get professionals at home to get jabbed? From Modiji to Shivrajji and all the BJP leaders went to the hospital and got the vaccine dose, but why and on what basis did our MP get this exemption?" he tweeted in Hindi.

Getting vaccinated at any other place apart from designated centres is not allowed although some notable personalities have been seen flouting the norms earlier. Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari among others received flak from people after getting jabs at their homes and subsequent inquires were ordered.

Sadhvi Pragya's media stints

BJP MP Pragya Thakur always made headlines, her social media stints or her involvement in the Malegaon blasts. In the recent past, she has mostly been seen in a wheelchair due to injuries that she alleged were inflicted on her during her time in jail. Due to her grave health, she recently had to be airlifted to Mumbai.

In a recent turn of events, the BJP MP has been seen playing basketball as she went to attend a meeting at a stadium in Bhopal. She was also seen dancing at the wedding that she arranged at her place for two sisters whom she considers her daughters. Congress leader Narendra Saluja had uploaded both her videos on Twitter in which she was walking steadily, unlike her previous public appearances.