Sadhvi Pragya Recalls Bal Thackeray's Support, Urges CM Uddhav To Sack Param Bir Singh

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, BJP MP Pragya Thakur recalled Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's support for her. According to her, Thackeray had warned the Anti-Terrorism Squad to release her in 2008 barring for which he would announce a statewide bandh on November 30. However, she added that the circumstances changed after the 26/11 terror attack.

Referring to Shiv Sena being a part of the decision to appoint Param Bir Singh as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Pragya Thakur remarked, "I won't say anything on Shiv Sena. When patriotic people take such decisions, the nation has to suffer the consequences. In 2008, when I was being tortured, Balasaheb Thackeray had told the ATS, ‘Do not cause injustice to Sadhvi. Release her because she is not in the wrong’. He added, ‘I understand your conspiracy and if you don’t do as I say, I will make your numbers public. And then the public will enter your home and hit you. If you don’t release her, we will organise a bandh on November 30’."

Thakur appeals to Thackeray

Stressing that she admires Balasaheb Thackeray even today, the Bhopal Lok Sabha MP claimed that a huge number of Shiv Sainiks had gathered outside the Nashik court where she was due to be produced. Maintaining that the Sena had taken a stand against injustice in the past, she urged Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that Param Bir Singh is removed from such an important position. In a veiled dig at the Sena chief, she reminded him that the history of "patriots" should always be good.

"Before I reached the Nashik court, countless patriotic Shiv Sainiks raised their voice against this torture and injustice. This was the same Maharashtra where I encountered injustice. Shiv Sena stood against injustice. That’s why I respect Shiv Sena. I appeal to Uddhav Thackeray that please ensure speedy justice for saints and patriots like us. And please do not keep such people on such important positions," Thakur recalled. She added, "I am saying this openly. Time becomes history and the history of patriots should always be good. I urge that such people should not be appointed to such important positions. Despite being in uniform, he committed illegal acts and created fake cases against us."

While mentioning that she could not personally meet Thackeray, the BJP MP who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts case noted, "He was such a great personality and patriot. He knew the mindset of the Mumbai Police, Congress and traitors. It is true that he controlled Mumbai. He knew what was happening in Mumbai. If you look at the Saamana editorials back then, they were very categorical. While I could not convey my plight to him, this great person gauged their conspiracy."

