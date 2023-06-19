SAD's Harsimrat Badal Urges Agriculture Minister To Give Legal Guarantee MSP For Agri Crops

Former union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal's Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday urged union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to give a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agriculture crops. She also urged Tomar that the Centre fulfil all promises made to the Samyukt Kisaan Morcha (SKM) when they had lifted their agitation against now repealed farm laws.

In a letter to the union agriculture minister, Badal said, "It is unfortunate that the issues which the union government committed to resolving when farmers lifted their blockade of Delhi after the three contentious laws were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were still lying in cold storage since the last 18 months".

Urging Tomar to resolve all issues as per the commitment made to the farmers, Badal said, "MSP regime should be given legal sanctity and for this to take place the government should revise the terms and objectives of the MSP Committee formed by it as well as recast it to include members of the SKM. The terms of the Committee should be as per the commitment made by the government – to guarantee MSP”.

Taking up other issues raised by SKM in a memorandum submitted to the Bathinda MP which she also forwarded to the agriculture minister, Badal said, “It is a fact that farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce due to rising costs of inputs. This is forcing farmers into a debt trap which is the cause of the increase in suicides in the farming community".

She said to rectify this situation farmers should be given a universal farm loan debt waiver.

Listing out other causes for friction with the farming community, Badal said, "There is a universal feeling in the farming community that justice has not been done in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident." The Bathinda MP said farmers also wanted immediate withdrawal of the Electricity Reforms Bill 2022.

She said a written assurance to this effect was given to the SKM on December 9, 2021, stating that the bill would only be introduced in parliament after thorough consultation with the farming community. “This was however not done”.

Badal also called for a comprehensive and prudent "Fasal Bima Yojana" which ensured full compensation for all crops damaged by drought, floods, thunderstorms, and diseases.

She also urged the agriculture minister that all marginal and small men and women farmers and farm labourers be granted a pension of Rs 10, 000 per month.

She also called for "withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers in BJP-ruled States, disbursal of compensation and construction of a memorial for all 800 farmers who were martyred during the course of the Kisaan Andolan (farmers agitation against the farm laws)".