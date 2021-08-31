SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Chides Haryana Govt Over SDM Sinha's Remark To 'crack' Farmers’ Head

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal in reference to Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha's instructions to policemen to "crack" the heads of protesting farmers, said on Monday, 30 August, that the time has come for the people to oppose the government that conspires with its officials to break farmers' heads. She said people should extend their support to farmers and not vote for such a government. This comes after a video that went viral on social media showed Sinha when he was briefing the policemen on how to stop protestors from marching towards a venue where a meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was scheduled to be held.

Kaur told the media, "Time has come for the people to oppose a government that conspires with its officials to break farmers' heads. People should support farmers and not vote for such a government".

Farmers protest against the Haryana government

A massive protest broke out on 28 August, against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend. This resulted in Haryana Police lathi-charged protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza.

Following the incident, during a police briefing, Sinha was heard saying, "No matter what happens, nobody will cross this barricade. We could not let this line be breached at any cost. Let me make it clear, break the heads of all those who try to cross. I am the duty magistrate, and I'm giving you these instructions in writing. Hit them with your cane straightaway...We have enough force available. We haven't slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep. No one should break the cordon and reach me".

In a clarification, Sinha told ANI, "Stone pelting had started at many places... It was said during the briefing to use force proportionately". Nearly ten farmers were injured during the protest.

Haryana Chief Minister on the incident

Defending the police action against protesting farmers in Karnal district, Haryana CM Khattar, said, “Although the officer’s choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check."

Several political leaders, including BJP’s Varun Gandhi, have criticised Sinha’s remarks. Varun Gandhi tweeted, “I hope this video is edited and the SDM did not say this. Otherwise, this is unacceptable in democratic India to do to our own citizens'.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)