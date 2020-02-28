SAD's Majinder Sirsa Demands 'Narco Test' On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal And Tahir Hussain

Reacting to the accusations that have surfaced against AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain with regards to his involvement in the Delhi riots, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Majinder Sirsa demanded that a narco test be done on AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Tahir Hussain. Sirsa alleged that Kejriwal 'knew' about what Tahir was up to and whatever happened in North-East Delhi happened with the knowledge of Kejriwal.

'Kejriwal knew it'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV Sirsa said, "I am sure of one thing. This has happened with the knowledge of Kejriwal. Whatever Tahir did, Kejriwal knew it. I am sure that they will never respond. They will keep quiet. This all went for 2 months and they never spoke. There may be a lot of AAP volunteers on the streets so I say let the narco test happen."

Tahir Hussain suspended from AAP

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi Riots. This comes a day after AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged links to IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder surfaced, sources report that Delhi police have named Hussain in the FIR registered in the murder case at Dayalpur police station.

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory.

