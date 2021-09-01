SAD's Poll Outreach Campaign Marred By Farmers' Protests; Badal Blames Congress & AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his Gal Punjab Di campaign for upcoming assembly elections in Punjab would not be affected by Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party's sponsored protest. The SAD chief's remarks came after he faced protests by farmers during his rallies in Ludhiana's Sahnewal constituency.

Addressing a rally, the former Deputy Chief Minister said that the AAP and Congress were unhappy with the success of his Gal Punjab Di campaign. He said that despite Samyukta Kisan Morcha's direction that protests should only be against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the SAD's poll campaign had witnessed Congress and AAP-backed protests.

Last week, Badal and his party workers had faced protests from farm activists during his campaign in the Malout assembly constituency. The Gal Punjab Di poll outreach programme started on August 18 from Zira. On the next day, the SAD chief went to Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur district. On both occasions, he was confronted by farmers.

SAD's Gal Punjab Di yatra

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal started Gal Punjab Di yatra to tour 100 constituencies in the state in 100 days. He had said that during the tour, he will hold 700 public meetings. He also stated Akali Dal workers will visit every village in the state to listen to public issues. During the tour, we will also get people's feedback about their expectations from the SAD-BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Badal said that the state had "misfortune" that it has CM who doesn't listen to people and has done nothing for the development. He also slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for having an anti-Punjab stand.

The SAD chief also called AAP's free power scheme fraud as the Delhi residents had to pay full price if they use one unit more than 200 units.

Last week too, Badal had hit hut at CM for doing "nothing for Punjab". He also referred to remarks of Congress Punjab incharge Harish Rawat who had said that the party wants to go to election with "a clear roadmap. "They (Congress leaders) are remembering road map with only six months left for polls," Badal said.