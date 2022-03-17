SAD's Parkash Badal Requests Punjab Govt To Utilise His MLA Pension For People's Welfare

On Thursday, former Punjab chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, urged the government of Punjab and the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly to use his MLA pension for the interests of the people of Punjab. Prakash Singh Badal, the senior leader of the Akali Dal, was defeated by Gurmeet Singh Khudian of the Aam Aadmi Party (AP) by a margin of 11,357 votes.

On Thursday, Parkash Singh Badal took to his Twitter account and urged the newly formed government of Punjab under the leadership of AAP's Bhagwant Mann to utilise his pension, given to him as an ex-MLA, for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

I request @PunjabGovtIndia &hon’ble speaker that whatever pension accrues to me as ex MLA may please be used for the interests of the people of Pb (Lok hitaan vaaste). It should in no case be sent to me. Formal request in writing being sent separately- Parkash S. Badal, Former CM pic.twitter.com/ZZKBpcmw39 — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) March 17, 2022

While making his request to the government of Punjab and the Speaker of the Assembly on Twitter, the senior Akali Dal leader also said that a formal request was sent to the office concerned.

Punjab elections 2022: AAP registers thumping victory

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping the Punjab assembly election, Shiromani Akali Dal performed poorly in the elections. In its worst-ever electoral performance, SAD managed to secure only three seats in Punjab. Not only did the SAD leaders fail to win the election, but they also lost it with big margins in their respective seats.

While speaking to media persons on Monday, as per ANI, Sukhbir Badal said, "I bow my head before the people's mandate. After Emergency, we won all the seats. So such things happen in politics. We'll continue to fight for Punjab and the country." Badal faced defeat from the 59-year-old Aam Aadmi Party contestant Gurmeet Singh Khudian, by a margin of 11,396 votes.

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab's 17th CM

After Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagwant Mann won the Punjab Election 2022 from the Dhuri constituency and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party swept the Punjab elections result.

Mann on Wednesday took oath as the 17th CM of Punjab in the presence of thousands of people at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. Wearing his signature yellow turban, Bhagwant Mann said that his government belongs to all, even to those who did not vote for his party.

Major decision on 17th March

A day after he was sworn into office, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to make a major announcement today (March 17). CM Mann took to Koo on Thursday and said, he will announce something big today.

"A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date," CM Mann said.

Mann said that no one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision, which he will announce shortly. During the poll campaign, Bhagwant Mann's party announced several promises, of which the most popular ones are Rs.1,000 to all adult women and 300 units of free electricity per month for every household.