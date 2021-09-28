SAD's Sirsa Calls Sidhu 'unguided Missile' After His Resignation, Rues About Punjab's Fate

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched an attack on Navjot singh sidhu after the latter resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday in a sudden turn of events. Writing a letter Congress President Sonia Gandhii. Sidhu wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise." further mentioning that he will go on to serve the party. Sidhu decision comes on the same day as ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh makes his way to Delhi.

Speaking to Republic post-Sidhu's resignation, SAD's Sirsa said that those who had analysed Navjot Singh Sidhu and worked with him did not take this step as a surprise further terming Sidhu to be a 'human bomb' that could explode and anywhere.

वो एक Unguided Missile है

एक ऐसा बम जो कभी भी; कहीं भी फट सकता है!



पंजाब की बदकिस्मत कि हमें ये बम झेलना पड़ रहा है!



पहले भी कहा था; आज फिर कह रहा हूँ - एक हफ़्ते बाद सोनिया-राहुल को गालियाँ निकालेगा#ThokoTaali — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 28, 2021

SAD Manjinder Sirsa calls Sidhu a human bomb

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in an interaction with the Republic Media Network, spoke about Navjot Singh Sindhu's resignation and asserted that this step was pertinent to happen. Further, he claimed that he was not at all surprised with Sidhu's move and said that those who had worked with Sidhu and had analysed him knew about what steps he would be taking.

Sirsa said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu was a human bomb and his ultimate goal was to become Chief Minister of Punjab." Sirsa added that Navjot Singh Sidhu had intentions to create pressure on Congress. SAD spokesperson appended, "I assure you and you can take that in writing from me that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be abusing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi now."

'Sidhu will destabilise the economy and the condition of Punjab': Grewal

Speaking to Republic shortly after Sidhu's resignation, Maninder Singh Grewal attested that Congress had played a joke with the people of Punjab. He added, "Everyone warned the Vadra Congress especially Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi to not put Punjab in the hands of Navjot Singh Sidhu as he was enough to destabilise the geography and economy of the people." Grewal interjected that Navjot Singh Sidhu created a 'disturbance' in Punjab.

