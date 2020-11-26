SAD's Sirsa Warns Haryana CM Against Action On Farmers Amid Volatile 'Dilli Chalo' March

More than 1.5 months after the Centre passed the three Farm Acts, Punjab and Haryana farmers are protesting again and are marching towards Delhi for a showdown. As Haryana police used water cannons to stop farmers from Punjab proceeding with their march to Delhi, Akali Dal chief Majinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the right of the farmers to protest and slammed the Union government for using force against them. Sirsa also warned the Haryana government against any action. Akali Dal had parted ways with NDA due to disagreements with BJP on the farm bills.

The march comes after Centre's two rounds of talks with Farm unions have been inconclusive and next rounds of talks are on cards. In dramatic visuals, Police on Thursday were seen firing tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border (Haryana-Punjab border) near Ambala while the farmers broke the barricades and threw from the bridge.

Majinder Sirsa said, "Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. How can you take away that right from someone. This is a peaceful protest and they are protesting for the last 3 months. Now you are trying to crush using state Police. I am sad and Akali Dal knew that it was a peaceful protest they have not done any violence till now. Farmers agreed to open Railway lines also. Now today when we are talking about the Constitution, then they should not take away the right. Why is the Haryana government sealing the border. The Haryana government wants to seal the border because of their loyalty to the Centre. Farmers are protesting against the Central government and marching to Delhi. Why is the Haryana government stopping them? Farmers had already clarified that they will go to Delhi and sit in peaceful protest. These are farmers, do not mess with them, you will pay the price."

Such apathy by Haryana Govt towards farmers is unprecedented



State govt has done it all to stop protesting farmers from Punjab & Haryana with water cannons, blockades & policing



But @Akali_Dal_ is determined to stand for the rights of farmers and protect their interests pic.twitter.com/IzA89h5XUg — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 26, 2020

Previously on September 10, farmers had blocked the national highway, pelted stones on the police personnel manning the barriers in Kurukshetra. Haryana Police booked state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders. Farmers allege that these laws are "anti-farmers" and will "destroy voice of farmers and leave them at the mercy of market forces", even as PM Modi assured that Minimum Sale price will exist and the laws are for the benefit of the farmers.

What are the controversial Farm Laws?

The Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive.

Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

