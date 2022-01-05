SAD's Sukhbir Badal Attacks 'incompetent' Punjab CM Channi Over PM Modi's Security Breach

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged security lapse by the Punjab government on Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out against the Charanjit Singh Channi-led regime. In his recent tweet, the Ferozepur MP highlighted the law and order situation in Punjab and labelled CM Channi as 'incompetent'. "There is complete collapse of law and order in Punjab. We have been saying this for long. The CM is incompetent to run the state", Badal wrote in his Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in Punjab. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

Badal, who has been vocal about his rivalry with Channi and Congress in general, also lambasted the two in his previous tweets. Leader of the SAD, which is set to make an alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had again called the Congress government an incompetent one and called out the government employees against its 'lathi-charge'.

"Cong has deceived every section of Punjab in last 5 years. Govt employees must not bear 'lathi-charge' for this incompetent govt that has failed to implement even a single promise. After Akali-BSP alliance forms govt, all their demands will be fulfilled on a priority basis", Badal wrote in his tweet.

Moreover, he also promised that if the SAD-BSP alliance manages to win the assembly election later this year, they would revive the pension scheme of 2004 within a month of their victory. In his previous attack against Congress, the SAD supremo had earlier questioned the party for not putting the culprits of the five-year-old sacrilege cases behind the bars.

Image: PTI/ANI