SAD's Sukhbir Badal Slams Rahul Gandhi, Claims Indira Gandhi Instructed Sikh Genocide

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments over Punjab lynching, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has slammed the Congress over its double-speak on the incident. Attacking the Congress party over the incident, Badal said that there was a prime minister who instructed to ‘finish the Sikhs’. Badal slammed Rahul Gandhi’s statement by stating that Indira Gandhi had earlier attacked Akal Takht in 1984.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Akali Dal leader lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and asserted that the Congress had killed lakhs of Sikhs before. “Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother had attacked the Sikhs and his father, Rajiv Gandhi had lynched lakhs of Sikhs. What does he have to say about that?” Sukhbir Badal said. Furthermore, he slammed the Congress by stating, “there was a Prime Minister who ordered for the killing of Sikhs, who wanted to finish the Sikhs. What more example is there for lynching?” Badal asked.

Sukhbir Badal’s strong comments came after Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi and the government over the recent lynching incident over sacrilege allegations in Punjab. The former Congress president claimed that this phenomenon was unheard of before the BJP government assumed power at the Centre in 2014. Bharatiya Janta Party also slammed Congress over their leader’s remarks and said that Rajiv Gandhi justified the genocide of Sikhs. BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted an old video of Rajiv Gandhi where he is talking about the violence followed after the death of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains.,' wrote Malviya on Twitter.

Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching, justifying blood curdling genocide of Sikhs. Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains. https://t.co/LFAoAgIGVl pic.twitter.com/ntNovHNF3W — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2021

Sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple

On December 18, a man was seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, caught in time before an alleged sacrilege attempt and beaten to death thereafter. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by the Amritsar DCP to probe the possible conspiracy behind this act of sacrilege. A day later, an unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib- the Sikh religious flag at a Gurudwara located on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur road in Nizampur village of Punjab.

However, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon revealed that the police had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib in Kapurthala. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, he said, "We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala". When confronted with this revelation, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refrained from giving a categorical response and merely affirmed that the investigation is underway.

Image: PTI/REPUBLIC