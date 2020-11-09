SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Centre for treating protesting farmers like 'enemies'

After Railways declined to resume goods trains in Punjab following the farmers 'Rail Roko' agitation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked the Central Government over the suspension of the freight trains in the state. Badal 'strongly condemned' the Centre's decision and said that it's 'deplorable' that the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws are being seen as 'enemies'. He went on to call out the government for attempting to use 'heavy-handed tactics' against the farmers. This came as the Railways Ministry refused to resume freight trains stating that it will either operate trains for both goods and passengers or none despite the railway tracks being cleared away by the farmers.

"Strongly condemn the Central govt for not resuming train services to Punjab despite all railway tracks having been cleared. It’s deplorable that agitating farmers are being treated as enemies of the state. The centre shouldn't try to use heavy-handed tactics against them," read a tweet from SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"An economic blockade on Punjab"

Slamming the Union government, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said that they shouldn't make railway services a 'prestige' issue while calling out Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for not doing anything to resolve the issue. He further added that hour-long protest staged by the Punjab CM was 'solely for the benefits of the cameras'. Badal also asked Amarinder Singh to open up to the citizens of the state and explain why he 'failed' to meet the Union Railway Minister or the Prime Minister to discuss and resolve the situation.

"Farmers held a ‘rail roko’ agitation to press for the repeal of the laws. They have vacated the rail tracks for more than a week. However, the central government is not restarting trains on one flimsy excuse or the other. Such conduct is not advisable in a democracy," said Badal.

"Centre has virtually imposed an economic blockade on Punjab & CM held a one-hour “protest” in Delhi solely for photo ops. Why didn't he meet Railway Minister or PM? Rather than standing beside farmers, Capt Amarinder Singh is colluding with the Centre to ensure farmers don't get any relief," the SAD leader further added.

On September 24, the train services in the state of Punjab were suspended following the farmers 'rail roko' agitation against the farm laws. While the freight trains were briefly resumed in October after the farmer unions declared that the goods trains will be exempted from the agitation. Soon after the goods trains were suspended by the Railways claiming that tracks still remain blocked by the protesting farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)