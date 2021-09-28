SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal Wants 'egoistic' Sidhu To Shift To Mumbai To Save Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu after he stepped down as Punjab Congress chief and referred to him as a 'misguided missile' who swept the party (Congress) in the state.

"Approximately 2-3 months back, I had given a statement saying that Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile. I don't know who is he going to fall on and kill. When he became the party president, he fell on Capt Amarinder Singh, destroyed him, and now fell on his own Congress party that made him the PPC Chief and has swept off his party," Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

'I had warned about him, every kid in Punjab knows that'

On being asked that Capt Amarinder Singh had warned about how Sidhu was an 'unstable' man, Badal said, "Even I had warned about the kind of person Sidhu is, every kid in Punjab knows that." The Akali Dal President lambasted Sidhu claiming him as a person with 'ego'. "He is an egoistic man, and the one who becomes egoistic is always guided towards the right path by the almighty," Badal said.

Badal took a jibe at Sidhu and said if he desires to save Punjab he better shift to Mumbai, referring to his ventures in acting. "I would like to say only one thing to him, if he wants to save Punjab, I request him to kindly leave the state and move to Bombay," Badal said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

In an unexpected move, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Chief of the Punjab Congress on Tuesday. Offering his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab - wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise". Stating that he will continue to work in the Congress, his resignation comes on the same day as ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi. This development came days after his aide Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the Punjab CM. Punjab goes to the Legislative Assembly polls in 2022.

(Image: PTI)