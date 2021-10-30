SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal Writes To Punjab CM Channi To Look Into DAP Shortage For Farmers

In a key development, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to look into the issue concerning shortage of Di-ammonium Phosphate, which is used by the farmers to fertilise crops.

Badal took to Twitter and wrote:

Farmers of Pb are troubled by DAP shortage, and as it's an essential element, they have no choice but to buy it above MRP. CM @CHARANJITCHANNI, they are already suffering a lot as protesting against black laws, please understand their pain and resolve this issue at the earliest. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 30, 2021

In a following tweet, the former deputy CM also requested Rahul Gandhi to share a status of 'complete and unconditional' farm loan waivers promised in 2019 in the state.

Farmers have been protesting against the three agrarian laws since nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has again left for Delhi on Friday ahead of his meeting with the Congress High Command on Friday. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, Channi is accompanied by Congress in charge of Punjab, Harish Chaudhary, and Navjot Singh Sidhu's newly-appointed media advisor Mohammad Mustafa. This came just a day after CM Channi came back from the national capital on Thursday in Delhi after meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and further discussing the party's upcoming strategies for the 2022 elections. Channi's back-to-back visit to Delhi has raised several questions regarding the ongoing infighting in the party further indicating the challenges faced by Punjab Congress and the state government in handling the political situation in Punjab. Furthermore, the ongoing situation has created difficulties for Congress to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections.

SAD Slams Punjab Congress MLA's Assault On Citizen: Says 'thrashing For Questioning Govt'

On October 21, a Bhoa MLA was seen assaulting a commoner who questioned him over the work done in his constituency. Congress MLA Joginder Pal thrashed a young man during an event after the latter interrupted his speech to ask 'tu ki kitta?' (What work have you done?). A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the incident, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Congress Bhoa MLA thrashed a poor man when he asked what the government has done in the last 5 years. CM Channi's government wants to give a message that if you raise questions, you will be beaten."