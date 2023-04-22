Last Updated:

'Safe Kerala': Congress Asks Pinarayi Vijayan Govt To Clear Doubts On AI Cameras

Congress leader VD Satheesan said according to the Kerala government a total of 726 cameras have been installed, spending Rs 236 crore as part of the project. 

Press Trust Of India
The opposition Congress on Saturday raised questions about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras set up on state roads as part of the 'Safe Kerala' project and alleged that the government is giving "exaggerated" and "unbelievable" information about the recently launched scheme. 

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said according to the government a total of 726 cameras have been installed, spending Rs 236 crore as part of the project. 

"Each camera is priced at around 33 lakh rupees. It is unbelievable that such a huge amount has been spent for a camera unit," he told reporters here. 

The government has the responsibility to release the detailed estimate including the real price of the cameras and its installation charges, he said. 

The government, the transport department and the police are giving "exaggerated and unbelievable" information about the AI cameras to the public society, the LoP alleged. 

Even the experts openly raised doubts about the technical aspect of the cameras and the doubts they shared were serious, he said. 

He also wanted to know about the service provider of the project and the security features installed so as not to leak personal information from the visuals taken with the cameras. 

The Congress leader also asked whether the AI technology used in the cameras are in accordance with the patent rules. 

The state government should be ready to give reply to all these questions, he said. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the 'Safe Kerala' project, envisaged to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state,  early this week.

