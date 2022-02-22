Saffron Flag Row: Karnataka Assembly Adjourned Till March 4 As Congress Continues Protest

Controversy over the 'saffron flag' remark continues to escalate as the Karnataka Assembly Session was adjourned till 4th March amid Congress MLAs' protest on Tuesday. The MLAs continued their protest against state's minister KS Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag at the Red Fort' remark. Earlier last week, Congress MLAs staged an overnight protest in Karnataka Assembly demanding the removal of state minister KS Eshwarappa.

The row was triggered after Eshwarappa suggested that the saffron flag could replace India's tricolour in the future and that it would be unfurled at the Red Fort one day. Congress has taken strong exception to the BJP Minister's comments and launched back-to-back protests in the Assembly, demanding his sacking. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah even called for sedition charges to be slapped against Eshwarappa.

Congress MLAs sleep overnight in Karnataka Assembly

On February 17, Karnataka Congress legislators grabbed blankets and spent the night inside the Assembly in protest against the minister. In the visuals from the overnight protest, the MLAs were seen dining together and sleeping on the floor. Taking to Twitter the party's Karnataka unit stated that is a matter of pride to protect the honour and dignity of the national flag. Sharing pictures from the sleepover inside the assembly, Congress warned that the dharna will continue until a sedition case is filed against Eshwarappa.

Protests continue in Karnataka Assembly over saffron flag row

The Congress continued staging protests in both Houses demanding Eshwarappa’s dismissal from the cabinet and registering of a case of sedition against him. The bedlam continued as MLAs held aggressive protests in the well of the House even as proceedings went on amid the ruckus. Last Friday, the Speaker was forced to adjourn the session at 11 am itself.

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister Raj KS Eshwarappa raked up major controversy after stating that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag of India sometime in the future. He, however, said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone. "Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said.

Image: PTI