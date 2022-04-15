Saffron Flags And 'Bhagwa JNU' Posters Placed Near University; Delhi Police Takes Action

Days after a violent clash broke out between two students groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, 'Bhagwa JNU' posters and saffron flags have been put up around the JNU campus including the main gate of the university and its surrounding areas.

The flags and posters which have been allegedly put up by the Hindu Sena seem to be in solidarity with the ABVP students who were attacked by the Left members on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Videos and images from around the JNU campus show saffron flags and hoarding being pulled out in the surrounding areas of the university. However, the matter was soon reported to the police who took quick actions and all the flags and hoardings were immediately removed.

Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/4xZ35Za083 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

Hindu Sena warns of strict action if 'Bhagwa' is insulted

Hindu Sena vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav spoke to Republic on the same and said that flags and hoardings were put up near the campus as 'Bhagwa' (saffron) was insulted in JNU and it won't be tolerated.

"Anti-Hindu people are insulting Bhagwa. We respect all religions and ideologies but disrespect towards Bhagwa will not be tolerated", he said.

Further warning that the Hindu Sena will take strict actions if Bhagwa is insulted in the university, he said that this disrespect towards saffron would not be tolerated.

Notably, the development comes days after the two groups, ABVP and JNUSU got into a violent clash at JNU's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday over "food choices" and Ram Navami celebrations. Many students were also injured in the clash. While the ABVP has been accusing the Left members of disrupting their Ram Navami 'pooja, Left members accused the right-wing group of attacking students over serving non-vegetarian food.

Image: Republic World