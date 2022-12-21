Saffron Shawl Found On MGR's Statue In Madurai; AIADMK Lodges Complaint, Demands Action

The statue of AIADMK’s founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was adorned with a saffron shawl on Tuesday near the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in Chennai. Soon after noticing the presence of a saffron shawl on the shoulder of the MGR statue, the party cadres immediately went to the nearest police station and lodged a complaint in the matter.

Following the incident, the city police soon reached the spot and removed the shawl from the statue of former Chief Minister MGR. The police have also launched an investigation into the incident and is scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed in the area to arrest the miscreants involved in the act.

Notably, the statue of AIADMK’s founder MGR was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the year 2001. Following Jayalalithaa's death in 2019, the party cadres installed her statue next to MGR’s.

'Saffronisation' of statues in past

Dr BR Ambedkar in saffron shirt: A few days ago the leader of a Tamil pro-Hindu group was arrested for putting up a poster of Dr BR Ambedkar in which he could be seen wearing a saffron shirt. The posters also showed 'vibhooti bhasma' placed on Ambedkar's forehead. The arrested leader was identified as Gurumurthy. He was the Kumbakonam district secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi.

MGR's statue in Puducherry: Earlier in 2020, a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran was found draped with a saffron shawl at Puducherry. The incident did not go well with the party cadres leading them to protest against the incident. The AIADMK leader's also demanded strict action against the culprits.

Saffron shawl on Thiruvalluvar statue: A saffron-colour shawl was placed over the statue of the poet at Pillayarpati in Thanjavur district. Placing the shawl, Hindu Makkal Katchi President Arjun Sambath also lit a lamp on the statue and tied a Rudrakash mala. However, the Vallam police arrested Sambath for draping the saffron shawl on the poet's statue.

Periyar statue smeared with saffron paint in Coimbatore: The statue of Dravidian legend EVR Periyar in Coimbatore was smeared with saffron paint in July 2020 by a cadre of a small and lesser-known Hindu outfit.