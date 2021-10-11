Saifuddin Soz Confronted By Republic; Reiterates Need To Hold Talks With Terrorists, Pak

After his shocking remark over the J&K civilian killings, Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was confronted by Republic TV on Monday where he reiterated his argument of holding talks with terrorists and Pakistan. Speaking to Republic TV, the INC leader asserted that any solution on-ground could only be achieved through dialogue, and suggested that the Government of India rope in mainstream J&K parties to engage in the discussions. Moreover, going a step further, Soz stated that the Centre should approach the UN and hold talks with Pakistan over the targeted killings in J&K.

He told Republic TV, "I have made people learn that for any solution on ground, be it militancy, be it terrorism, or difference of opinion, the only weapon or medium that can solve the problem is a dialogue or a discussion. No amount of force can solve the problem. My advice to the Government of India, and the people of J&K especially the young people is that please come forward for talks. Government should open dialogue with vibrant mainstream parties in J&K like PDP, Apni Party, NC, etc so talks are very easy."

"When you talk, you will get the message across. We are not concerned with Pakistan, but ultimately India should also talk with Pakistan. Why not? It is possible to open dialogue with them also. The violence will continue, but the hope is for dialogue. We should talk to the UN and tell them we want to talk with Pakistan. Then we can appeal to them that innocent killings are no good," he added.

Kashmir civilian killings: Congress leader says 'dialogue is everything'

Amid the recent targeted killings of Kashmiri pandits and Sikhs in the valley, Saifuddin Soz claimed that the majority community- Muslims- are shaken to the core. "They are sad it's being thought that they were killed by someone from Muslim community by youth who took up weapons. But even they have something to say and should be heard," he said.

In a deplorable remark, the Congress leader went on to add that dialogue is the solution to everything. "We have Army and para forces here, but it can be done only when Modi ji and his colleagues understand that they will have to speak with the people and political parties of Kashmir. Nobody among the general public supports violence or these deaths," he said.