Saina Nehwal Congratulates UP CM Yogi Adityanath For 'thumping Victory' In Local Polls

Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal on Saturday, July 3 tweeted congratulating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "thumping victory" in UP Zila Panchayat Polls. Ahead of the Assembly Polls 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious at the Zila panchayat elections by winning 65 out of 75 seats. After winning the local polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath confidently asserted that the BJP will win a complete majority in the upcoming 2022 Assembly Elections and return to power.

Hearty congratulations for thumping victory in Zila Panchayat Chairperson election in UP @myogiadityanath sir 🙏🙏 #ZilaPanchayatElectionUP2021 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 3, 2021

PM Modi hails UP CM for historic victory

After the party registered a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that it was a 'blessing' bestowed upon the saffron party for the establishment of a people-pro, development, law and order oriented atmosphere. He gave all the credit to the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath and the other party leaders for continuous, undying efforts, and congratulated them. PM Modi described the win as 'glorious' in his tweet after the results were declared.

यूपी जिला पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा की शानदार विजय विकास, जनसेवा और कानून के राज के लिए जनता जनार्दन का दिया हुआ आशीर्वाद है।

इसका श्रेय मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी की नीतियों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के अथक परिश्रम को जाता है। यूपी सरकार और भाजपा संगठन को इसके लिए हार्दिक बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2021

Recently, UP CM while talking to Republic also commented on the negative propaganda against him that was witnessed in the run-up to the polls. Yogi Adityanath quipped that he has always been a favourite of the Lutyens' toolkit. "This toolkit has no relation with being an Indian. They want to portray UP as an anarchist state, they have been supported by Mafia Raj. That is when we crack down on the Gunda Raj, Mafia Raj, then this toolkit gets activated. This toolkit has been answered by PM Modi's leadership and administration," he said.

BJP's massive victory in UP Zila Panchayat elections

The voting for Zila Panchayat elections in 53 districts (instead of 75 because in 22 districts leaders were winning unopposed), of Uttar Pradesh, took place on Saturday. The polling began at 11 am and went on till 3 pm. The counting of votes was held thereafter and from that, it was quite evident that the stronghold of BJP in the state was till now undeterred. As per the state poll panel, the BJP has registered a thumping victory and won 65 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila panchayat elections. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to win only 6 seats at the polls.

According to reports received from different districts, candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and independents filed their nomination papers. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated all the winning candidates and expressed triumphant joy by taking to Twitter. UP CM Yogi Adityanath wished all the candidates well for their "bright tenure".