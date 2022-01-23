Sajad Lone Decries Delay In Restoring Jammu & Kashmir Statehood: 'Affront To Federalism'

Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be restored, BJP's erstwhile ally Sajad Lone decried the delay in this process. Speaking at the launch of the District Good Governance Index in J&K, Shah revealed, "As far as the democratic process is concerned, delimitation has started. After that, we will immediately conduct elections. Irrespective of what these people say, I have myself given a promise in the Parliament that Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of a full state as soon as there is normalcy".

Lone who heads the J&K People's Conference reacted, "But who will define normalcy. And in a federal structure— can we really use normalcy as an excuse to assume power? Irrespective of the definition of normalcy possibly coined by the union govt - every single stateless day is an affront to federalism and to the people of J&K."

According to him, the absence of a popular government was akin to a "humiliating existence" for the inhabitants of the Union Territory. On this occasion, he also slammed the people residing in other parts of the country for being "mute bystanders" to the plight of J&K. Lone added that "Central rule in any place is a kick in the teeth for federalism".

14 politicians namely - NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand, J&K Apni party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh attended a meeting with PM Modi on June 24. These leaders shared their views on giving a further fillip to the democratic process in J&K. The PM appreciated the cordial atmosphere of talks and talked about strengthening democracy at the grassroots.

At the same time, he promised that the Union Territory will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over. Expressing satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K, he urged all the leaders to work together to realise the aspirations of the youth. Speaking on this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that several major road projects, two new AIIMS and 7 new Medical Colleges are being set up in J&K. Moreover, he stressed that the delimitation and peaceful Assembly polls will be "important milestones" in restoring statehood as promised in the Parliament.

